Outsourcer Capita has extended its contract to provide customer management services to Npower until the end of 2021, in a deal worth more than £40m over three years. Under the new agreement, Capita - which has been in partnership with Npower since 2014 - will continue to deliver front- and back-office customer management operations from the UK and India. It will also support the company's strategy to improve the quality and efficiency of its customer-facing operations. Mike Barnard, executive ...

