Corporate innovation consultancy Imaginatik released a major update to its Innovation Central software on Friday that improves usability on mobile devices. Imaginatik's new platform features a "significantly enhanced" mobile experience and enables enterprises to "bring innovation practices to the front-lines of the organisation" by providing direct on-the-go access to 'ideation' activities. The AIM-quoted company provides consultancy, enterprise software and program management to help corporates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...