Regulator Ofgem has fined French energy giant EDF's UK arm £350,000 for missing last year's smart meters installation target. Under Downing Street's smart meter roll-out programme, UK suppliers are required by law to take "all reasonable steps" to roll-out smart meters to homes and small businesses by the end of 2020. To work towards this, suppliers set individual annual targets for smart meters to be installed for their customers, against which Ofgem monitors compliance. EDF Energy, a ...

