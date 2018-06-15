

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ArQule Inc. (ARQL) presented preliminary results from the Company's Phase 1 dose escalation study for ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) in patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies at the 23rd Congress of European Hematological Association (EHA) in Stockholm, Sweden.



The reported data from the ongoing Phase 1, open label, single arm dose escalation 3+3 study are from the first three cohorts at dose levels of 5 (n=3), 10 (n=4) and 15 mg (n=4) in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL), Waldenstrom's macroglobinemia and B-cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.



ARQ 531 demonstrated preliminary anti-tumor activity at all dose levels, resulting in an observed tumor reduction of 35% at 5mg, 33% at 10mg, and 29% at 15mg doses. The 29% tumor reduction in the 15mg cohort was achieved after 8 weeks of treatment in a patient with the BTK C481S-mutation, after 5 prior systemic regimens including ibrutinib and venetoclax, with treatment still ongoing. Overall treatment duration ranged from 1 to 46 weeks with 4 of 11 patients treated still ongoing.



ARQ 531 was well tolerated at all three dose levels, supporting continued dose escalation. No dose limiting toxicities or ARQ 531-related Grade 3 or greater adverse events were observed, and the maximum tolerated dose has not been reached.



The half-life of ARQ 531 was between 22-27 hours suggesting the potential for sustained target inhibition and supporting a once daily dosing regimen with preliminary pharmacokinetics showing increases in exposure that are approximately dose proportional.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX