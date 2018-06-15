sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,00 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0LGTS ISIN: IM00B1FPZP63 Ticker-Symbol: BZP 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
15.06.2018 | 13:37
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Response to Social Media Speculation

Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Response to Social Media Speculation

PR Newswire

London, June 15

Andalas Energy and Power Plc
('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Response to social media speculation

The Company notes recent social media discussion regarding the potential purchase of an interest in an oil and gas asset in Indonesia, the Bunga Mas PSC ("Bunga Mas"). In accordance with the Company's previously stated strategy, the Company continues to evaluate a number of oil and gas projects, of which Bunga Mas is one. However, discussions remain at an early stage and commercial terms are yet to be agreed. There is no guarantee that terms will be agreed in respect of Bunga Mas but, should they be, or indeed should the Company reach agreement in respect of the acquisition of interests in any other projects, it will update investors at the appropriate stage.

The Company makes no comment regarding speculation on the potential resource or working interest.

For further information, please contact:

Simon GorringeAndalas Energy and Power PlcTel: +62 21 2965 5800
Roland Cornish/ James BiddleBeaumont Cornish Limited
(Nominated Adviser)		Tel: +44 20 7628 3396
Colin Rowbury
Novum Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 207 399 9427
Christian DennisOptiva Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 20 3411 1881
Stefania BarbaglioCassiopeia Services LtdStefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com

© 2018 PR Newswire