Riga, Latvia, 2018-06-15 13:34 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to place additional Latvian Government long term securities competitive multi-price and non-competitive fixed rate auctions will be run on Nasdaq Riga on June 20, 2018. The fixed rate for the non-competitive auction set by the Treasury of Republic of Latvia will be published on Nasdaq Riga webpage after the competitive auctions. Latvian Government long term debt securities: ISIN Order Nomina Maturi Fixed Fixed Compet Compet Non-co Non-co Settle book l ty income income itive itive mpetit mpetit ment value date (coupo coupon auctio auctio ive ive date (EUR) n) dates n date n auctio auctio rate and Total n date n time value and Total for to be time value placin placed for to be g bids (EUR) placin placed (EEST) g bids (EUR) (EEST) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------ LV0000 LVGA00 1 000 12.05. 0.250% 12.05. 20.06. 16 000 20.06. Not 22.06. 5 2523A 2023. 2019. 2018. 000 2018. set 2018. 70158 12.05. 10:00- 14:00- 2020. 12:00 15:00 12.05. 2021. 12.05. 2022. 12.05. 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------ Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. The current outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities is 1.077 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.