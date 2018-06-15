GoTech Group plc - Result of Meeting

15 June 2018

GoTech Group plc

to be re-named High Growth Capital plc

("GoTech", the "Company" or the "Group")

Result of General Meeting

GoTech announces that at its general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were passed, including the resolution to approve the proposed cancellation of the admission of the Company's ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") to trading on AIM.

Trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares on AIM will be suspended with effect from 7.30am on 21 June 2018 pursuant to AIM Rule 15. Therefore, the last day of dealings in the Company's Ordinary Shares on AIM will be 20 June 2018 and at 7.00 a.m. on 25 June 2018, the Company's Ordinary Shares will be cancelled from trading on AIM.

As detailed in the Company's announcement of 11 June 2018, the Company has made an application for its Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX") and it is anticipated that dealings in the Company's Ordinary Shares on NEX will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 25 June 2018.

The Company intends to change its name to High Growth Capital plc on 22 June 2018 and it is anticipated that trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares will take place on NEX under the new name and new TIDM HASH.L , with effect from 25 June 2018 or shortly thereafter. The Company's ISIN (GB00BPT23R97) and SEDOL (BPT23R9) will remain the same and existing share certificates will remain valid and will not be replaced.

For further information, please visit www.gotechgroup-plc.com or contact: