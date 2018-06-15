10% CAGR for eDiscovery Market to 2023, Led by North America and APAC Region

PUNE, India, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds the eDiscovery market size is expected to grow from USD 10.76 billion in 2018 to USD 17.32 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period. Increase in number of litigations across the globe and need to decrease operational budget of legal departments are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Browse 66 Market Data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 141 Pages and In-depth TOC on "eDiscovery Market by Component (Software (Processing, Review and Analysis, Identification, Preservation and Collection, and Production and Presentation) and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1541219- eDiscovery-market-by-component-software-processing-review-and-analysis-identification-preservation-and-collection-and-production-and-presentation-and-services-deployment-type-organization-size-vertical-a-st-to-2023.html .

The eDiscovery market comprises service providers, such as AccessData (US), Advanced Discovery (US), Catalyst (US), CloudNine (US), Commvault (US), Conduent (US), Deloitte (US), Driven (US), Epiq (US), FRONTEO (Japan), FTI (US), IBM (US), Ipro (US), KLDiscovery (US), Lighthouse (US), Logikcull (US), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Nuix (Australia), OpenText (Canada), Relativity (US), Ricoh (Japan), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Veritas (US), and ZyLAB (Netherlands).

Premium Insights

1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the eDiscovery Market

2 Markets by Component, 2018

3 Markets by Deployment Type, 2018

4 Markets by Software, 2018

5 Markets by Vertical, 2018

6 Market Investment Scenarios, 2018-2023

7 Electronic Discovery Reference Model



Adoption of eDiscovery Market Research covers software and services expected to have increased, as they can be easily integrated with the existing architecture, and can be deployed on cloud. Furthermore, the growing need for Business Intelligence (BI), forensics tools, and analytics solutions is expected to have augmented the demand for eDiscovery solutions and services. The base year considered for this study is 2017, whereas the forecast period under consideration is 2018-2023.

Access Sample Papers of " eDiscovery Market by Component (Software (Processing, Review and Analysis, Identification, Preservation and Collection, and Production and Presentation) and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1541219 .

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as organizations are shifting toward new and upgraded technologies, and are rapidly adopting digital business strategies. Furthermore, the organizations have invested in advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage and improve their business operations.

The eDiscovery market has been segmented on the basis of components, deployment types, organization size, software, services, verticals, and regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide key insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, new service launches, partnerships, agreements and collaborations, business expansions, and competitive landscape associated with the eDiscovery market.



eDiscovery market report has been broadly classified on basis of software into processing, review, and analysis, identification, preservation, and collection, and production and presentation. On basis of services, market has been classified into managed services, support and maintenance, and training, consulting, and integration. On basis of verticals, market has been divided into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, legal, IT and telecommunications, energy and utilities, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing.



Order a Copy of " eDiscovery Market by Component (Software (Processing, Review and Analysis, Identification, Preservation and Collection, and Production and Presentation) and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" research report athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1541219 .

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SMEs are adopting digital technologies at a rapid pace, which is leading to huge data generation. The increasing adoption would lead to the rising demand for handling digital data efficiently for the faster availability of relevant data during legal cases. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based solutions by various vendors in APAC is expected to increase the demand for eDiscovery solutions.



The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

By company: Tier 1 - 24%, Tier 2 - 32%, and Tier 3 - 44%

By designation: C-level - 24%, Director level - 33%, and Others - 43%

By region: North America - 41%, Europe - 26%, APAC - 21%, and RoW -12%



Another research titled cloud discovery market size is expected to grow from USD 730.8 million in 2018 to USD 1,564.1 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of multi-cloud and the need to efficiently manage the security of the IT infrastructure. The cloud discovery ecosystem comprises application discovery and infrastructure discovery providers, such as BMC Software (US), ServiceNow (US), Puppet (US), CipherCloud (US), Zscaler (US), Cisco Systems (US), McAfee (US), Qualys (US), ASG Technologies (US), and NetSkope (US). The other stakeholders of the cloud discovery market include Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), cybersecurity vendors, managed security service providers, and system integrators now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1528786 .



Explore more reports on Medical Devices Market Research at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/medical-devices/ .



About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http: //http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

