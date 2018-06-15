Data Will Highlight Potential Advantages of Rezafungin for the Treatment and Prevention of Invasive Fungal Infections

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today announced that Dr. Taylor Sandison, chief medical officer, will present clinical efficacy and safety data for the company's lead antifungal rezafungin for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections at two upcoming, global infectious disease conferences. Abstracts highlighting rezafungin data have been accepted at The 20th International Immunocompromised Host Society (ICHS) Symposium in Athens, Greece, taking place June 17-19, 2018, and The International Society for Human and Animal Mycology (ISHAM) Congress in Amsterdam, taking place in The Netherlands, June 30-July 4, 2018.

The ICHS Symposium is an international, multi-disciplinary forum for scientific and clinical interchange to improve understanding and management of the immunocompromised host. The ISHAM Congress is held every three years and provides clinicians, scientists and students an opportunity to meet at an international forum dedicated solely to the study of medical mycology.

Presentation details are as follows:

ICHS Symposium

Session: New Antifungals

Title: Rezafungin, a Novel Echinocandin for Treatment and Prevention of Invasive Fungal Infections (IFIs)

Date and time: Sunday,June 17 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. EEST

Presenter: T. Sandison

Location: Hotel Divani Acropolis (Erectheion Room), Athens, Greece

ISHAM Congress

Session: Antifungal Pipeline

Title: Rezafungin, a Novel Echinocandin for Treatment and Prevention of Invasive Fungal Infections (IFIs)

Date and time: Monday, July 2 from10:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m. CEST

Presenter: T. Sandison

Location:RAI Amsterdam, Europaplein

About Rezafungin

Rezafungin is a novel antifungal echinocandin being developed as a once-weekly, high-exposure therapy for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections. Cidara Therapeutics recently announced topline results from its Phase 2 STRIVE clinical trial(Part A)evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of once-weekly dosing of rezafungin compared to once-daily dosing of caspofungin in patients with candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis.The data showed that once-weekly intravenous dosing of rezafungin was generally well tolerated and safe in patients with candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis. Based on these data, the company plans to initiate Phase 3 pivotal trials in the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis and the prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections.

About Invasive Fungal Infections

Invasive fungal infections (IFIs) represent a serious threat to millions of patients worldwide, resulting in more than 1.5 million deaths annually and mortality rates ranging from 15 to 65 percent. These infections continue to be a global health issue, especially for critically ill patients in hospitals and patients with compromised immune systems, including cancer and transplant patients. Approximately 90 percent of IFI-related deaths are associated with Candida, Aspergillus and Pneumocystis

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new anti-infectives that have the potential to transform the standard of care and save or improve patients' lives. The company is currently advancing its novel echinocandin antifungal, rezafungin acetate, formerly known as CD101 IV, through clinical trials. Rezafungin has improved pharmacokinetics compared to existing echinocandins and the potential for expanded utility across patient settings. It is the only once-weekly product candidate in development for the treatment and prevention of life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company's Phase 2 STRIVE clinical trial of rezafungin met its primary safety and efficacy objectives, and provides support for Cidara to initiate Phase 3 pivotal trials in the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis, and the prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections. Cidara also is leveraging its novel Cloudbreak platform to develop antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections. Cloudbreak is the first immunotherapy discovery platform designed specifically to create compounds that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune cells to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

