NEP Completes Acquisition of Telerecord

FLORENCE, Italy, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today NEP Group, a leading outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Telerecord, an Italy-based provider of outside broadcast solutions.



Telerecord, a local industry leader with strong client relationships, covers popular sporting events in Italy and throughout Southern Europe including football, ice hockey and bobsleigh. The deal further diversifies NEP's business and expands its reach in Europe by adding additional local resources and talent.



As part of the deal, all Telerecord staff members will join NEP. Telerecord will be rebranded as NEP and will be part of NEP Italy, which is led by Sergio Cecchini, GM of NEP Italy, who joined NEP in May. Telerecord also brings a fleet of several outside broadcast trucks, sprinter vans and motorcycles to the NEP Worldwide Network to serve clients across Europe.



"We couldn't be more pleased to bring Telerecord into the NEP family," said Paul Henriksen, President, NEP Europe & Media Solutions. "Telerecord has a similar culture and shares our values of superior client service, technical innovation, teamwork and passion for what we do. It's a great deal for our companies and, most importantly, for our clients."



About NEP



For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, premium playout, post production and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 3,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in over 85 countries on all seven continents.



NEP is headquartered in the United States and has offices in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com (https://www.nepgroup.com/).

