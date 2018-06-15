London stocks had fallen into the red by midday on Friday, with jitters setting in as relations between the US and China escalated again. The FTSE 100 was down 0.8% to 7,707.61, having kicked off the session marginally higher, with sentiment undermined after China vowed to retaliate quickly following news that US President Trump has approved $50bn worth of tariffs on the import of goods from China. The approval followed a 90-minute meeting on Thursday of Senior White House officials, ...

