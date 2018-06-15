Private rented sector, residential development and urban regeneration specialist Sigma Capital announced the sale of a completed private rented sector site on Friday for £9.08m. The AIM-traded firm said the site was independently valued on behalf of the PRS REIT by Savills. Situated in Greater Manchester, the site comprised 59 newly-built family rental homes, with a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes. The company said the homes were fully let, with demand said to be "strong" and the ...

