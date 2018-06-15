UK currency manager Record saw full-year profits decline as a result of falling margins. Despite revenues increasing 4% to £23.8m in the year ended 31 March, Record posted a 7% fall in pre-tax profits to £7.3m as its operating profit margin dropped to 31%, from 34%. The Windsor-based firm saw earnings per share increase 4.12% to 3.03p. Record stated that economic, political and market environments continued to "provide opportunities" for it to engage with current and potential clients across a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...