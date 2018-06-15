Moroccan focused upstream gas company Sound Energy confirmed on Friday that it has now finalised a specific location for its approaching TE-9 exploration well in Eastern Morocco. Sound believes that additional geophysical and geological analysis undertaken at TE-9, which will target the A1 prospect in the company's Tendrara-Lakbir permit had "sufficiently de-risked the prospect", allowing it to proceed with drilling. The AIM-quoted firm was now looking to secure partner approvals before ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...