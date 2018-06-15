NOTICE, 15 JUNE 2018 CERTIFICATES INCREASE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF CERTIFICATES Nordea Bank AB (publ) has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Certificates issued on 8 November 2016. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of 18 June 2018. Updated identifiers as of 18 June, 2018: Trading code: BULL OUTOKX3 NF1 ISIN-code: FI4000215355 Order book id: 128629 Amount: 1 000 000 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 15.6.2018 SERTIFIKAATIT SERTIFIKAATTIEN ENIMMÄISMÄÄRÄN KOROTUS Nordea Bank AB:n (publ) 8.11.2016 liikkeeseenlaskeman sertifikaattien enimmäismäärää korotetaan. Kaupankäynti jatkuu uusilla perustiedoilla 18.6.2018. Uudet perustiedot 18.6.2018 alkaen: Kaupankäyntitunnus: BULL OUTOKX3 NF1 ISIN-koodi: FI4000215355 Id: 128629 Lukumäärä: 1 000 000 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260