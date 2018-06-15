New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Government Interest in Hemp Diversity Signals Strong Future for American Cannabis Industry," featuring Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC: MCOA).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit http://cnw.fm/gVuz9

To read the original editorial, visit http://cnw.fm/ExHx8

Together with the Global Hemp Group, MCOA has launched a project to encourage industrial hemp cultivation in New Brunswick. Previous attempts to develop the industry in the region failed twenty years ago, but now the market for the product has grown. The aim is to develop an industrial cluster around the hemp crop, ensuring a market for farmers, consistent job opportunities, and to implement the proper structure to develop Hemp Agro-Industrial Zones, or HAIZ, projects in other areas. With legalization of the extraction of cannabinoids from industrial hemp on the horizon, Canada is an important market for cannabinoid-based companies. Recreational use alone is expected to contribute $900 million to the industry, which already serves medical users in Canada. The work in New Brunswick gives MCOA an important foothold in this market.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit the company's website at www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://wwwCannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net