

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices rose less than initially estimated in May, final data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Inflation doubled to 1 percent in May from 0.5 percent in April. But this was slightly below the flash estimate of 1.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent in May instead of 0.4 percent estimated previously.



Core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food, increased to 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent in April.



EU harmonized inflation came in at 1 percent versus 0.6 percent a month ago. The rate was revised down from 1.1 percent.



Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.3 percent, compared to the flash estimate of 0.4 percent.



