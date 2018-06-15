Grünenthal Selected as One of the Best Employers in Europe for the Third Time

AACHEN, Germany, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Grünenthal has qualified as one of the 25 Best Multinational Workplaces in Europe this year. After 2012 and 2013, this is the third time that Grünenthal, a science-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany, is being awarded in this category. National successes in Italy, Portugal and Spain were the reasons for the decision by the Great Place to Work (GPtW) Institute.

This year's winners were rewarded at a ceremony at the Athens Concert Hall in Athens, Greece. Mark Fladrich, Chief Commercial Officer Grünenthal, received the award on behalf of the three winning Grünenthal countries. "We are very proud on this great achievement driven by our employees in Italy, Portugal and Spain. It shows that continuous striving for excellence and engagement is key to become a Great a Place to Work." Heinz-Gerd Suelmann, Head Global Human Resources, emphasizes the significance of the regularly conducted GPtW survey: "We are honored to be awarded as a great workplace among the exclusive group of organizations that focus on creating and sustaining a high-trust and high-performing culture for its people." Conducting employees' surveys has been an integral part of Grünenthal's corporate culture since 2009.

More than 1.6 million employees from 2,800 companies across Europe participated in the survey for the 2018 Best Workplaces in Europe list. The ranking assessed employees' perspectives on leadership, innovation, inclusion, organizational culture, and trust. Europe's Best Workplaces create cultures that are welcoming, friendly, and inclusive. 93 % of employees at this year's best workplaces say they're proud of their workplaces and 92 % say they can be themselves at work.

About the Best Workplaces in Europe List

Great Place to Work identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces in Europe through publishing the annual Best Workplaces in Europe list. The list recognizes companies in four size categories: Under 50 Employees, Small & Medium (50-500); Large (501+); and Multinational. To be considered for inclusion, companies must appear on one or more of our national lists in one of the 19 countries represented on the list, and meet our minimum quantitative threshold on the Trust Index© survey. In addition, workplaces in the Multinational category must have at least 1,000 employees distributed across three or more countries and appear on at least three national lists. The 2018 Best Workplaces in Europe list is based on data collected for national lists published over the last 12 months.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is an entrepreneurial, science-based pharmaceutical company specialized in pain, gout and inflammation. Our ambition is to deliver four to five new products to patients in diseases with high unmet medical need by 2022 and become a € 2 bn company. We are a fully integrated research & development company with a long track record of bringing innovative pain treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients. By sustainably investing in our R&D above the industrial average, we are strongly committed to innovation.

Grünenthal is an independent, family-owned company headquartered in Aachen, Germany. We are present in 32 countries with affiliates in Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries and approx. 5,200 employees are working for Grünenthal worldwide. In 2017, Grünenthal achieved revenues of approx. € 1.3 bn.

More information: http://www.grunenthal.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group

Twitter: @grunenthalgroup

Instagram: gruenenthal



For further information, please contact:

Štepán Krácala, Head Global Communications

Tel.: +49-241-569-1335

Stepan.Kracala@grunenthal.com

Grünenthal GmbH, 52099 Aachen, Germany