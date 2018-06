BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Co. (K) voluntarily recalled 1.1 million Honey Smacks packets across more than 30 US states over concerns about potential salmonella contamination.



The company launched an investigation after being alerted by US authorities.



The voluntary recalls involves the 15.3 ounce and 23 ounce boxes of Honey Smacks cereal with best before dates of between 14 June 2018 and 14 June 2019, Kellogg's said in a statement.



