Net Element's recently released payments platform, Netevia, is built on this technology. Part of a set of recently announced blockchain solutions, it will provide a system in which merchants and customers are connected via the technology. Netevia itself simplifies payments across multiple sales channels through a single point of integration, tying together multiple payment systems. Various channels, including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile devices can all be brought together through Netevia. Netevia isn't just a single payment solution. It's a system that integrates with multiple payment platforms to make everyday commercial interactions. Customers can customize it to suit their needs while benefiting from Netevia's security and fraud prevention resources. Net Element Chief Technology Officer Andrey Krotov explains: "Netevia was designed by developers with developers in mind. We put together all the building blocks needed for developers and merchants to integrate payments into their everyday commerce. The Netevia platform delivers a blueprint and easy to use tools for global commerce and monetization, saving developers and merchants time and money with one provider and one integration across all sales channels."

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S., it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito, the company's cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500. In 2017, Net Element was recognized by South Florida Business Journal's as one of 2016's fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.NetElement.com.

About NetworkNewsAudio

About NetworkNewsWire

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

