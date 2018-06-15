

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders dropped in April from March and turnover grew at a slower pace, data from the statistical office said Friday.



Industrial orders fell 1.3 percent month-on-month in April, in contrast to a 0.3 percent rise in March. Demand from domestic market fell 1 percent and that from non-domestic market slid 1.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth in industrial orders climbed to 6.4 percent from 2.3 percent in March.



At the same time, industrial turnover grew 0.3 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 4 percent. In March, turnover had climbed 0.6 percent monthly and gained 3.3 percent annually.



