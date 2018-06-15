

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Friday morning, reversing mid-week gains as the dollar continued to rise.



August gold was down $8.30 at $1299.50 an ounce. Stocks were headed for a rough open, and crude oil was also turning lower.



That's after President Donald Trump approved a plan to impose punishing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.



The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Survey for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The market consensus is for 19.1, slightly down from 20.1 in the prior month.



Federal Reserve's Industrial Production data for May will be released at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for 0.1 percent increase versus 0.7 percent increase in the prior month.



Consumer Sentiment for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 98.5, down from 98.0 in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX