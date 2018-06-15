

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Growth in New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly accelerated in the month of June, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to 25.0 in June from 20.1 in May, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity.



The increase by the headline index came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to edge down to 19.0.



