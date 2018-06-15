

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced that the China National Drug Administration has approved Opdivo or nivolumab injection for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC after prior platinum-based chemotherapy in adult patients without EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.



This is China's first and only PD-1 inhibitor and is the only Immuno-Oncology (I-O) agent to demonstrate a survival benefit compared with chemotherapy, based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 CheckMate -078 trial, in which 90% of the patients enrolled were Chinese.



The approval is based on results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -078 trial of Opdivo versus chemotherapy among patients with previously treated NSCLC, findings from which were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in April 2018.



In November 2017, the trial was stopped early because the independent Data Monitoring Committee concluded that Opdivo demonstrated superior overall survival compared with chemotherapy. The application later received priority review by the Center for Drug Evaluation in China.



In CheckMate -078, Opdivo reduced the risk of death by 32% versus chemotherapy, the primary endpoint (HR 0.68; 97.7% CI: 0.52 to 0.90; p=0.0006), in patients with previously treated NSCLC. Both efficacy and safety of Opdivo in this patient population were consistent with the results of the landmark global CheckMate -017 and -057 studies.



In CheckMate -078, Grade 3-4 treatment-related adverse events occurred less frequently with Opdivo versus docetaxel (10% vs. 48%). Discontinuations due to Grade 3-4 TRAEs were also less frequent with Opdivo (3%) than with docetaxel (5%).



