

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Friday morning amid expectations that Saudi Arabia and Russia will boost oil production next week.



OPEC meets June 22 and analysts say that Saudi Arabia will endure complaints about rising prodcution from fellow cartel members like Iran.



WTI light sweet oil was down 16 cents at $66.73 a barrel, having topped out above $70 earlier this Spring.



In news effecting the markets, President Donald Trump approved a plan to impose punishing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1174, while U.S. rig count was 1062. The rig count has risen sharply this year.



