- Consumer genetics company becomes first of its kind to receive ISO 27001

- Certification follows recent GDPR law implementation

- Certification comes at a time when consumer genetic testing companies are coming under increased scrutiny around the use of genetic data

Following the recently implemented GDPR laws, DNAFit, a leading consumer genetic testing and digital health company, has today announced it is the first of its kind to become certified by ISO 27001 the globally recognised framework that focuses on best practices for information security management systems.

DNAFit matches both ordinary individuals and elite sportspeople to the diet, nutrition and fitness plans that best suit their DNA. Since 2013, it has helped more than 50,000 people globally make better informed decisions around their diet, nutrition and fitness goals.

The company has been working to secure this certification to not only position the brand as one consumers can trust at a time when data security is of the utmost importance, but to also further differentiate DNAFit from its competitors around the globe. As a company that is responsible for the data of high level sportspeople, Government ministers and members of royal families, it is imperative that all data is protected.

Avi Lasarow, CEO of DNAFit said: "Preventable Chronic Diseases are going to be the largest driver of healthcare costs over the next 10 years and the use of genetic testing services to make small changes in personal lifestyle decisions, such as the right diet, can make a big impact. As a result, we want to make sure as a company that our existing and future customers feel that their personal data is in safe hands. By choosing DNAFit, they are assured that the world's best data information security practices are in place. We know that data security is important to our current customers and potential future customers, so we have worked hard for the past 18 months to ensure we could become the first company in our market segment become ISO 27001 certified. We're really looking forward to working collaboratively in extending the framework and certification across the Prenetics group over the coming months."

ISO 27001 certification and GDPR has assisted DNAFit in on boarding corporate customers such as The Walt Disney Company, The Telegraph, LinkedIn and Bank Mitsui to offer DNAFit products as part of their employee benefit schemes, in some cases providing the largest employee benefit schemes in company history. The similarities between GDPR compliance and ISO 27001 helped greatly in allowing DNAFit to move quickly within this lucrative space and ensured a certain edge on competing companies in the UK and abroad.

About ISO 27001

https://www.iso.org/isoiec-27001-information-security.html

About DNAFit:

I. Introduction: www.dnafit.com

a. DNAFit is a UK based genetics company that reports on genetic markers related to fitness and nutrition. "Since we began in 2013, we've taken cutting edge science out of the laboratory and into the hands of tens of thousands of people, helping them understand how their DNA affects their response to exercise and nutrition changes, to change the way we train and eat, one DNA sample at a time."

II. Pioneering Research:

a. In 2016 the brand delivered the first ever clinical study* that demonstrated the potential of genetically guided training. A peer-reviewed study on the DNAFit algorithm found that training according to an individual's genetics gave almost three times the performance increase over unguided training.

*The DNAFit study is 'A genetic-based algorithm for personalized resistance training' by Jones N, Kiely J, Suraci B, Collins DJ, de Lorenzo D, Pickering C, Grimaldi KA. Biol Sport. 2016;33(2):117-126 and can be downloaded in full here. https://www.dnafit.com/downloads/DNAFit%20Clinical%20Study%20VV1.pdf

III. Ethics and Data Security:

a. DNAFit adheres to a strict Code of Practice around ethics and policies, which can be viewed here: https://www.dnafit.com/who-we-are/

b. DNAFit has passed the ISO 27001 Stage 2 Audit, the standard created by the International Organisation for Standardization, which deals with information security management, and positions DNAFit as the leading genetics company in terms of data security.

c. In June last year, the company announced the appointment of respected practitioner Carly McWilliams as Risk and Governance Manger, ensuring that DNAFit operates within agreed policy and procedures that are aligned with to international standards and regulatory requirements.

IV. DNAFit Scientific Advisory Board:

a. In July 2017, DNAFit announced the appointment of Dr. Silvia Camporesi to the DNAFit Scientific Advisory Board as External Advisor for Bioethics. A highly respected figure within the field of bioethics, Dr. Camporesi is a tenured Lecturer at King's College London, Dr. Camporesi has an interdisciplinary background in medical biotechnologies, ethics and philosophy. She currently directs the Masters in Bioethics and Society within the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine.

V. World Class Sporting Credentials:

a. DNAFit was recently announced as extended partners of the Egyptian Football Association ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Every member of the Egypt squad, including Liverpool's Mohammed Salah uses DNAFit's genetic tests to inform their individual player training and diet plans, creating arguably the most hyper personalised approach to sports science of any nation at the FIFA World Cup.

VI. London Mayor's International Business Programme:

a. Avi Lasarow and DNAFit are part of the The Mayor's International Business Programme for 2018. The programme, targeted at leading innovative companies in the fields of technology and life sciences, Incorporates bespoke business mentoring and global trade missions.

VII. Department for International Trade

a. DNAFit has been awarded the Greenlight from the DIT marking the company as a "unique disruptive technology of exceptional global potential". The wider programme works with entrepreneurs with exceptional innovative technologies and intellectual property from all over the world, and taps into the Department for International Trade's unique global support infrastructure and network.

