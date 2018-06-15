StorageCraft's Vision to Disrupt Storage Silos Gains Momentum

Market Favors Single, Integrated and Intelligent Solution for Data Management and Protection

DRAPER, Utah, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageCraft, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced strong momentum as channel partners and customers alike embrace the company's approach to seamless and integrated data management, protection, and recovery.

"For too long, legacy big-iron vendors have encouraged IT buyers to think about their data and storage infrastructure in silos. This has created multi-billion dollar protected markets that don't put the customer first and do very little to help as they become overwhelmed by data growth and the need to ensure its constant availability," said Douglas Brockett, president of StorageCraft. "Those days are numbered. The market is now turning to vendors that are innovating by collapsing and unifying the entire storage management and protection stack into a single, integrated, self-protecting data infrastructure. This approach breaks down the barriers between primary, secondary and cloud storage and paves the way for a solution that is efficient, cost-effective and an order of magnitude easier to use. Our business momentum bears out this shift in market sentiment."

StorageCraft experienced growth across all aspects of its business:

The number of servers protected by StorageCraft Cloud Services increased more than 100% YoY. Companies purchase StorageCraft solutions to ensure uninterrupted access to business-critical data. They achieve this by deploying StorageCraft ShadowProtect , the company's backup solution, which provides instant and flexible recovery capabilities. StorageCraft Cloud Services then provide an additional level of protection by enabling customers to replicate their data to the cloud. In case of a disaster, customers avoid disruption and downtime because they can recover any number and type of machines instantly in the cloud and keep them running while they bring their on-premises data back online.

, the company's backup solution, which provides instant and flexible recovery capabilities. StorageCraft Cloud Services then provide an additional level of protection by enabling customers to replicate their data to the cloud. In case of a disaster, customers avoid disruption and downtime because they can recover any number and type of machines instantly in the cloud and keep them running while they bring their on-premises data back online. Repeat purchases from existing customers contributed significantly to the company's success, with more than 45% of StorageCraft OneBlox customers expanding their deployments to seamlessly scale-out their storage infrastructure from Terabytes (TBs) to Petabytes (PBs) without disrupting their business. OneBlox solves mission-critical storage challenges for VMware environments and the challenges of managing unstructured data for mid-size organizations and enterprises alike.

StorageCraft's OneBlox has seen a 400% increase in distribution sales YoY. Much of this growth can be attributed to the company leveraging its expansive sales team and channel partners, which are able to satisfy pent-up demand for scale-out storage that unifies primary and secondary storage.

Said Shridar Subramanian, VP of product management and marketing at StorageCraft: "We expect to accelerate these growth indicators over the coming quarters. At VMworld 2018, we will be showcasing modern and ground-breaking solutions based on our vision of deeply integrated data protection, scale-out storage, and cloud-based recovery."

About StorageCraft

The StorageCraft family of companies, founded in 2003, provides award-winning backup, disaster recovery, system migration and data protection solutions for servers, desktops, laptops and SaaS applications in addition to powerful data analytics. StorageCraft provides business continuity and data management market services through software products that reduce downtime, improve security and stability for systems and data, and lower the total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.storagecraft.com.

