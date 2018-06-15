Fortem Resources Inc.: Fortem Resources Announces Conditional Acceptance of Listing of its Common Stock on the TSX Venture Exchange

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2018 / Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCQB: FTMR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") conditionally accepted the listing of the shares of the Company's common stock. The Exchange's conditional acceptance is provided based on the listing of the Company as a Tier 2 Oil and Gas Reserves Issuer.

The listing of the shares of the Company's common stock is subject to the Company fulfilling all requirements of the Exchange, including the financing condition and the evidence of satisfactory public distribution.

The Exchange's conditional acceptance is valid for a 90 day period from June 14, 2018.

About Fortem Resources

Fortem Resources Inc. is a publicly traded oil and gas production, development and exploration company, which holds properties in Western Canada and Utah and is seeking North American & International expansion through an acquisition strategy. The Company's shares of common stock are quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol FTMR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

FORTEM RESOURCES INC.

"Michael Caetano"

Michael Caetano

Chief Operating Officer

Phone: (403) 241-8912

Email: info@fortemresources.com

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as statements related listing of common stock of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the oil and gas industry in general; (iii) the inability of the company to finance the execution of its business plan and (iv) the Company's inability to satisfy all the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange for the listing of the Company's common stock. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

