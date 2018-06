BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - House prices in majority of the Chinese cities increased in May, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Out of 70 cities surveyed by the government, house prices increased in 61 cities in May compared to 58 in April. Prices remained unchanged in two cities and declined in seven.



In Beijing, house prices climbed 0.2 percent, while it fell 0.2 percent in Shanghai.



