Referring to information from Old Mutual plc ("the Company"), the Company is to split the group into four businesses (for further information, please see www.oldmutualplc.com/managed-separation/). This means that shareholders in the Company will receive shares in Quilter plc and Old Mutual Limited. Neither the Quilter plc shares nor the Old Mutual Limited shares will be listed nor traded on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Old Mutual plc shares will be withdrawn from the vpc accounts and Old Mutual plc will no longer be affiliated with Euroclear Sweden. To avoid receiving a physical certificate in Old Mutual Ltd and Quilter Plc, shareholders need to transfer the Old Mutual plc shares to a Crest account before June 21 2018. With reference to what is stated above, Old Mutual plc will be removed from Nasdaq Stockholm's XTERNAL LIST FOR FOREIGN COMPANIES, with last trading day on Monday June 18, 2018. Short name: OLDM -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: GB00B77J0862 -------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 33014 -------------------------------------------------- Turnover list: XTERNAL LIST FOR FOREIGN COMPANIES -------------------------------------------------- The last day of trading will be on June 18, 2018. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Emelie Thordewall, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.