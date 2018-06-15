Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2018) - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE: OWLI) ("OWL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on June 14, 2018 the Company filed its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2017, along with its first fiscal quarter unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the three month period ended March 31, 2018.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration Company with its primary focus on exploring and developing lithium projects of merit. It has an option to acquire up to a 90% working interest in the 75,400 hectares (290 square miles or 754 square kilometers) Salar Del Diablo Property located in Baja California North, Mexico.

