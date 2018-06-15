XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, June 15
15 June 2018
XP Power Limited
Director/PDMR Shareholding
XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, today announces that Mr. Andy Sng Seng Kok, Executive Vice President, Asia, has sold 5,000 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 13th and 14thJune 2018 at an average price of 3,428.2 pence per share.
Following the transaction, Mr. Andy Sng Seng Kok remains interested in 25,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.13% of the issued share capital of the Company.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|Andy Sng Seng Kok
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, Asia
|(b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|(a)
|Name
|XP POWER LIMITED
|(b)
|LEI
|213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the Financial Instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|(b)
|Identification code of the Financial Instrument
|SG9999003735
|(c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|(d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3,540 pence
|700
|3,410 pence
|4,300
|(e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|(f)
|Date of the transaction
|13th June 2018
14th June 2018
|(g)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
