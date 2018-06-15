XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 June 2018

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, today announces that Mr. Andy Sng Seng Kok, Executive Vice President, Asia, has sold 5,000 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 13th and 14thJune 2018 at an average price of 3,428.2 pence per share.

Following the transaction, Mr. Andy Sng Seng Kok remains interested in 25,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.13% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Andy Sng Seng Kok 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Asia (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP POWER LIMITED (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3,540 pence 700 3,410 pence 4,300 (e) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A (f) Date of the transaction 13th June 2018

14th June 2018 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

