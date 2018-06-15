sprite-preloader
Freitag, 15.06.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,88 Euro		+0,44
+1,18 %
WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 Ticker-Symbol: 4XP 
Aktie:
15.06.2018 | 15:28
XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, June 15

15 June 2018

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, today announces that Mr. Andy Sng Seng Kok, Executive Vice President, Asia, has sold 5,000 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 13th and 14thJune 2018 at an average price of 3,428.2 pence per share.

Following the transaction, Mr. Andy Sng Seng Kok remains interested in 25,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.13% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameAndy Sng Seng Kok
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Asia
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameXP POWER LIMITED
(b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentSG9999003735
(c)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
3,540 pence700
3,410 pence4,300
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(f)Date of the transaction13th June 2018
14th June 2018
(g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman


