Lily & Piper Limited Lily & Piper Limited: Small Cap Awards Winners Announcement 2018 15-Jun-2018 / 14:00 GMT/BST *Press Release* *London, UK* *June 15th, 2018* *Small Cap Awards Winners Announcement 2018* The sixth annual Small Cap Awards winners were announced last night in London at The Montcalm Hotel, Marble Arch. Over 200 guests, all supporters of the small cap community congregated at the black tie event. Companies and advisors were present at the evening hosted by Peter Dickson (the voice of television programme The X-Factor) with a keynote speech delivered by Gerald Ratner, a British household name and a well-known businessman. He is infamously associated with one of the business world's biggest falls from grace. The awards shine a light on the best companies and participants in the small and micro-cap community (sub GBP100m market capitalisation) across thirteen categories. They are a once-in-a-year opportunity to recognise outstanding achievement focused on smaller quoted companies. This year, the Small Cap Awards were headline sponsored by Nex Exchange. In addition, the event was co-sponsored by the highly respected commercial law firm Hamlins LLP; the Top 15 national audit and accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young; global leader in all aspects of digital corporate communications EQS Group; and the first new provider of CREST registry services in over 20 years, Avenir Registrars and Impact Investment Network; the first organisation licensed to deliver the Social Stock Exchange brand and accreditation methodology in the UK. The Small Cap Awards included thirteen award categories and two inaugural awards were introduced; _Fintech Company of the Year_ and _Microcap Fund Manager of the Year. _Aspecial award set up to recognise _Impact Company of the Year _was also launched, sponsored by the Impact Investor Network. The nominations have primarily been chosen from the calendar year 2017. The judging panel consisted of: *(Chair) Claire Noyce* Managing Partner and Chief Executive at Hybridan *Dale Bellis* Investment Manager on the private equity and AiM investment team at Maven Capital Partners *David Coffman* Corporate Finance Director at Cairn Financial Advisers *Richard Gill* Head of Research at Align Research *Miles Nolan* Associate Director at IFC Advisory *Gervais Williams* Managing Director of Miton Group plc *The nominations and winners were:* *IPO of the Year* Alpha FX Group Appscatter Group Boku Keystone Law Group PLC K3 Capital Group Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd Ramsdens Holdings Xpediator *Winner: K3 Capital Group plc * *Company of the Year* Bilby Bioventix Faron Pharmaceuticals Frontier Developments LoopUp Group Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company TMT Investments Water Intelligence Wey Education ZOO Digital Group *Winner: ZOO Digital Group* *NEX Exchange Company of the Year* Chapel Down Crossword Cyber Security Field Systems Designs KR1 National Milk Records Sandal Thwaites Walls & Futures *Winner: Crossword Cyber Security* *Executive Director of the Year* Zillah Byng-Thorne (CEO) and Penny Ladkin-Brand (CFO) - Future plc Dr. Stuart Green, CEO - Zoo Digital Group PLC Chris Gurry, Group Managing Director - CML MicroSystems PLC Tom Ilube, CEO - Crossword Cybersecurity PLC Dr Markku Jalkanen, CEO - Faron Pharmaceuticals Bobby Kalar, CEO - Yu Group PLC Dr. James Millen, CEO - Physiomics PLC Ian Simm, CEO - Impax Asset Management Group PLC Frazer Thompson, CEO - Chapel Down Group PLC Andrew Wass, CEO - Gear4Music Holdings PLC *Winner: Bobby Kalar, CEO - Yu Group PLC* *Impact Company of the Year* *Sponsored by Impact Investment Network* Ashley House HaloSource Walls & Future *Winner: Walls & Future* *Fintech Company of the Year* FairFX Group FreeAgent Holdings Proactis Holdings ULS Technology *Winner: FairFX Group* *Transaction of the Year * Proactis Holdings PLC - Acquisition of Perfect Commerce Work Group PLC / Gordon Dadds Group PLC - Reverse takeover Atlantis Resources Limited - Uksmouth power stations deal Frontier IP Group PLC - Transactions FairFX Group PLC - Acquisition of CardOne 7digital Group PLC - Acquisition of 24-7 Impax Asset Management Group PLC - Acquisition of Pax World Management LLC *Winner: Proactis Holdings PLC - Acquisition of Perfect Commerce* *Analyst of the Year* Vadim Alexandre, Head of Research - Northland Capital Partners Kevin Ashton, TMT Analyst - Cantor Fitzgerald Eric Burns, Deputy Head of Institutional Research - WH Ireland Limited David Johnson, Research Director - Allenby Capital Limited Rob Sanders, Head of Growth Companies Research - Stockdale Securities Limited Simon Strong, Head of Research Growth Companies - Cenkos Securities PLC *Winner: Kevin Ashton, TMT Analyst - Cantor Fitzgerald* *Journalist of the Year* Smit Berry - Small Company Sharewatch Joanne Hart - Midas Jamie Nimmo - Mail on Sun Paul Scott - Stockopedia Mark Shapland - Evening Standard Merryn Somerset Webb - Financial Times Simon Thompson - Investors Chronicle *Winner: Paul Scott - Stockopedia* *Fund Manager of the Year* Daniel Nickols - Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies James Thorne - Threadneedle UK Smaller Companies Nick Williamson - Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies James Zimmerman - Jupiter UK Smaller Companies *Winner: Nick Williamson - Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies* *Microcap Fund Manager of the Year* Guy Feld - Canaccord (Hargreave Hale Limited) David Horner - Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC Judith MacKenzie - Downing LLP Katie Potts - Herald Investment Management Gervais Williams - Miton Group PLC *Winner: Guy Feld - Canaccord (Hargreave Hale Limited)* *Lifetime Achievement Award* *Katie Potts* *Special Services to Small Caps (posthumous award)* *John Jenkins* The sixth annual event follows the success of the Small Cap UK network (http://www.smallcapuk.com [1]) founded by Lily and Piper, a specialist integrated Events Company talented in building niche networks. SmallCap UK is supported by Hamlins LLP, a leading central London commercial law firm and Avenir Registrars, the first new provider of CREST registry services in over 20 years. Since it started in mid-2012 the Small Cap Club has successfully enabled leaders and participants in the micro-cap sector to regularly meet together, based on the premise that meeting people builds trust and creates new areas of thinking and opportunity. The regular networking events have gone from strength to strength. -Ends- *About the Sponsors:* *About NEX Exchange* NEX Exchange helps companies reach investors and raise capital. Whether choosing to offer equity or debt products, once admitted onto our stock exchange, small and medium-sized companies have easier access to investors. Admission is straightforward and we fully support the transition to a public market environment. For the small and the ambitious, NEX Exchange is more than a source of capital - we are the platform for growth. And for investors, we offer simple access to a diverse range of dynamic companies. NEX Exchange is a NEX Group business. For more information, go to www.nexexchange.com [2] *About EQS Group* EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Digital Investor Relations. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS's products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international information obligations to the global investment community. EQS has a unique portfolio of digital solutions. From the distribution of regulatory news (an FCA-approved Primary Information Provider), to insider list management and digital IR services. These include IR and corporate websites, stock charts and news feeds, online financial and sustainability reports and corporate audio and video webcasts. *For more information, go to* www.eqs.co.uk [3] *About Hamlins LLP* Hamlins LLP is a commercial law firm renowned for its industry expertise, entrepreneurial approach, and quality lawyers who are recognised leaders in their fields. We have deep market knowledge of the media, digital, real estate, sport, retail and leisure industries. *For more information, go to* www.hamlins.co.uk [4] *About UHY Hacker Young* The UHY Hacker Young Group is one of the UK's Top 15 accountancy networks with more than 100 partners and 590 professional staff working from 27 locations around the country. The offices within the Group provide a wide range of audit, accounting and tax services, with a reputation for integrity and reliability within the financial community, and particularly with London's Stock Markets. UHY Hacker Young are ranked 12th in the ARL Corporate Advisers Rankings Guide amongst other UK audit firms for advising London Stock Exchange listed companies. UHY Hacker Young is a founder member of the UHY International network with 320 offices across 92, with representation in all major financial centres. *For more information, go to* www.uhy-uk.com [5] *About Avenir Registrars* Avenir Registrars Ltd is a provider of CREST registry services. Avenir's clients include privately and publicly held businesses who have issued both debt and equity. Collectively, their instruments are listed at venues including NEX, the International Stock Exchange, the Gibraltar Stock Exchange, Nasdaq OMX and the London Stock Exchange. As the first new CREST registrar in over twenty years, Avenir's technology has been built from the ground up to deliver a revolutionary pricing model, with client support delivered by a team of experienced advisers. *For more information, go to* www.avenir-registrars.co.uk [6] *About the Impact Investment Network* The Impact Investment Network Ltd (IIN) is the first organisation licensed to deliver the Social Stock Exchange brand and accreditation methodology in the UK.

