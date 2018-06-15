

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Cellular announced it has begun selling Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular). U.S. Cellular customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) on any of the company's Total Plans can get it with no monthly service charge. U.S. Cellular customers who purchase the device not on a Total Plan will have $4.99 service charge per month, with the first three months free.



Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) requires connection to 4G LTE network for data service and to the VoLTE network for a voice communication.



