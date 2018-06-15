BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Market & Portfolio Performance



The MSCI Emerging Europe 10/40 Index fell by 5.4% in May 2018 (in US Dollar terms), selling off on global 'risk-off' sentiment. The Company underperformed the index over the period, returning -6.8% in US Dollar terms.



Markets in Greece were sharply down by 19% as a result of increased political risk emerging in peripheral Europe. Turkey also fell by 13.5% with the Turkish Lira weakening by 10% to 4.53/US$, prompting an emergency rate hike of 300bps. Higher rates are likely to have an adverse impact on economic growth, bank balance sheets, and domestic earnings. On the other hand, Russia outperformed driven by improving economic data, positive earnings revisions, higher oil prices, and a stronger Ruble.



Underperformance in the portfolio is predominantly attributable to our stock selection in Russia which detracted while our underweight in Hungary helped to offset some of the losses.



At a stock level, the long exposures to Greek banks were the main detractors to performance this month. Our overweight position in National Bank of Greece detracted on the back of the political uncertainty in Italy, which extended throughout Europe with all countries suffering from the 'risk-off' sentiment. The overweight in the Turkish holding Turkcell also detracted from returns as the stock declined in line with the rest of Turkish market. The decline of Turkish equities was exacerbated by currency losses as investors grew increasingly concerned about the macroeconomic vulnerabilities amidst a deepening political turmoil. On the other hand, Russian energy producer Novatek contributed to positive returns, rallying strongly following Total's announcement of a significant investment into Novatek's Arctic LNG2 project.



During the month, we added to our high conviction name in Russia Mail.Ru, on weakness as the stock declined post a change in the shareholder structure, which we believe it will not impact the company's fundamentals and earnings potential). We initiated a position in SOK, a grocery store chain in Turkey, as we have a positive view of company's strong free cash flow generation, good management and attractive valuation vs peers. We sold out of Norilsk Nickel, a Russian nickel and palladium mining and smelting company following a strong rally from its April lows.