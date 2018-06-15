

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Reigniting concerns about a global trade war, President Donald Trump announced plans to impose new tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports on Friday.



Trump said in a statement the U.S. will implement a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of goods from China that contain 'industrially significant technologies.'



The president attributed the new tariffs to China's theft of intellectual property and technology and its other unfair trade practices.



'My great friendship with President Xi of China and our country's relationship with China are both very important to me,' Trump said. 'Trade between our nations, however, has been very unfair, for a very long time. This situation is no longer sustainable.'



He added, 'China has, for example, long been engaging in several unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology.'



Trump called the tariffs essential to preventing further unfair transfers of American technology and intellectual property to China.



'In addition, they will serve as an initial step toward bringing balance to the trade relationship between the United States and China,' the president said.



Trump claimed he would impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods if China retaliates by imposing new tariffs on U.S. goods or services, raising non-tariff barriers, or taking punitive actions against American exporters.



However, China has already pledged to strike back quickly if the U.S. enacts protectionist measures that harm the country's interests.



'If the United States takes unilateral, protectionist measures that harm China's interests, we will quickly react and take necessary steps to safeguard our rights and interests,' said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang.



The move by Trump has added to concerns about a trade war following his decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on China as well as key U.S. allies like Canada, Mexico and the European Union.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX