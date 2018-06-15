The global oligonucleotide therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 10% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing incidence of cancer and infectious diseases is leading to the demand for novel diagnostics. To accurately detect cancer cells, diagnostic tests primarily rely on antibody-antigen binding assays which may have a few limitations such as the inability to detect minor antibodies. Oligonucleotide therapeutics provide a new class of nucleic acid probes known as aptamers which are better probes than monoclonal antibodies. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases will lead to an increase in demand for novel therapies, thus benefitting the oligonucleotide therapeutics market

This market research report on the global oligonucleotide therapeutics market 2018-2022 furtherprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in M&A as one of the key emerging trends in the global oligonucleotide therapeutics market:

Global oligonucleotide therapeutics market: Increase in M&A

The increasing need to improve technical expertise in oligonucleotide therapeutics has led to an increase in M&A. Players in the market are engaging in partnerships to encourage the development of innovative therapies to treat diseases with no treatment options. Increasing M&A help companies to improve their technical expertise and product portfolio in the oligonucleotide therapeutics market, thereby raising the availability of products during the forecast period.

"Research companies and pharmaceutical companies make significant investments in drug development to provide advanced treatment options for patients. M&A help companies to pool their resources in terms of technical skill, knowledge, prospective markets and funding to optimize product development," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global oligonucleotide therapeutics market: segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global oligonucleotide therapeutics market by application (neurological disorder, cancer, and others), by technology (antisense/RNAi and others), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Americas held the highest share of the global oligonucleotide therapeutics market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 40%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The market share of EMEA is expected to witness the maximum increase during the forecast period, while the other two regions will see a decline in their market share over the forecast period.

