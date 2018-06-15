Paris, 15 June 2018 - 16h30

COFACE SA:

François Riahi is appointed Chairman of the Board of COFACE SA

The Board of Directors of COFACE SA met today and elected François Riahi, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis, as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

He succeeds Laurent Mignon who is leaving COFACE SA's Board to focus on his new responsibilities within Groupe BPCE.

The Board wishes to acknowledge Laurent Mignon's exceptional contribution as Chairman of COFACE SA's Board of Directors. His chairmanship was marked by the Group's successful IPO and the launch of the Fit to Win strategic plan.

"I would like to thank the Coface directors for their confidence. I am optimistic about Coface's future, it is a company with strong competitive positions, a clear strategic vision, an affirmed purpose and whose financial results are beginning to reflect the successes of the Fit to Win plan. François Riahi will be able to drive the Group's future development ambitions, notably by relying on Xavier Durand's general management", said Laurent Mignon.

"I am very honoured by the confidence placed in me today by the Board of Directors. Together with Xavier Durand and the teams across Coface, we will continue to execute the Fit to Win strategic plan", said François Riahi.

François Riahi began his career as an Inspecteur des Finances (auditor at the French Treasury) at the Inspection Générale des Finances from 2001 to 2005. He was then appointed to the Government's Budget Department, first as a chargé de mission reporting to the Budget Director and subsequently as Head of the Budget Policy Office. In 2007, he was appointed as an advisor to the President of the French Republic, responsible for the reform of State institutions and Public Finance.

In March 2009, François Riahi joined Groupe BPCE as Deputy CEO and Chief Strategy Officer. In May 2012, he was appointed Head of Corporate & Investment Banking's Asia Pacific Platform for Natixis, based in Hong Kong and became member of the Natixis Executive Committee. In February 2016, he joined Natixis' Senior Management Committee as Co-Head of Corporate and Investment Banking.

On 1st January 2018, François Riahi became a member of the Groupe BPCE

Management Board, in charge of Finance, Strategy and Corporate Secretariat.

Since 1st June 2018, François Riahi has been CEO of Natixis.







François Riahi (45) is a graduate of the Ecole Centrale de Paris

school of engineering, the Paris Institute of Political Science (Sciences Po),

the Stanford Executive Program, as well as a former student of the

Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA).

