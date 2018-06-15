Nordea Bank AB (publ) increases the outstanding amount of the below certificate (ETN) with effect as of 18 June 2018. Instrumen ISIN Current number Increased number Total number of t of instruments of instruments instruments after the increase -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BEAR DK00608 5,000,000 10,000,000 15,000,000 NASDAQ 92248 15 N -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66