The global signal transmission wire and cable market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for consumer and industrial electronics, owing to the rising income level of consumers in developing countries. The popularity of high-end smartphones, IoT-based devices, virtual reality and augmented reality applications will boost the demand for signal transmission wires and cables from OEMs and end-users.

This market research report on the global signal transmission wire and cable market 2018-2022provide an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the consolidation of digital services as one of the key emerging trends in the global signal transmission wire and cable market:

Global signal transmission wire and cable market: Consolidation of digital services

The cable industry has been recording a significant decline in TV subscribers although the number of cable broadband subscribers has increased. At present, consumers prefer streaming, satellite TV, and IPTV-based services. Streaming service providers such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video offer monthly access to online shows at a fraction of the CA TV subscription price. These services are also known as subscription video-on-demand (SVoD).

"The advantages of SVoD and the limitations of CA TV are resulting in internet-based channels steadily taking over CATV. This is leading to the consolidation of TV and video industries in favor of Internet-based channels. SVoD services are also adding original and exclusive content to their portfolio to increase their customer base," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global signal transmission wire and cable market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global signal transmission wire and cable market by product (coaxial, fiber optic, and twisted fiber), by end-user (telecommunication, data centers, and control signals) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC held the highest share of the global signal transmission wire and cable market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 42%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The market share of the three regions is expected to remain steady with marginal variations over the forecast period.

