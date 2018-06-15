

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens said Friday that it plans to open a new office in Chicago where it anticipates 1,800 people will be based. The new office space will include about 200,000 square feet in The Old Post Office building, 433 W. Van Buren St.



On Monday, Walgreens will unveil renderings of the future office at an onsite celebration with Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Walgreens employees.



The Old Post Office building allows Walgreens to increase its presence in Chicago, where the company was founded in 1901, in order to meet the needs of its current and future workforce while continuing to attract and retain the best talent. The 1,800 people expected to work at the new space over time will include approximately 1,300 positions that will relocate to the City of Chicago. This will be the largest number of corporate employees Walgreens has ever had based in Chicago.



Walgreens Boots Alliance will remain headquartered in north suburban Deerfield, Ill., where approximately 3,200 employees are expected to continue to work.



When renovations are complete, the new office space in The Old Post Office building will serve as an additional office location for Walgreens. Digital and IT operations employees supporting the Walgreens business, as well as some Walgreens Boots Alliance global IT personnel, will be located in the new office space.



As part of the new space, Walgreens will relocate its digital office currently in the Sullivan Center at 36 S. Wabash Ave. to The Old Post Office building.



The new office at The Old Post Office is anticipated to open in fall 2019. Walgreens currently employs nearly 4,500 people in the City of Chicago, where it also operates 120 drugstores.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX