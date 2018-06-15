Amarillo Gold Corporation to Present at The MicroCap Conference in Toronto, June 21st and the John Tumazos Conference in New Jersey, June 28th, 2018

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2018 / Amarillo Gold Corporation (TSXV: AGC) ("Amarillo" or the "Company") today announces that the Company will be presenting at the MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto and at the John Tumazos Conference in New Jersey June 28th, 2018.



The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. The Conference will take place in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on Thursday, June 21st. Amarillo's CFO Mr. Hemdat Sawh will be presenting at 1:30pm. There will be roundtables, expert panel discussions, and time to network. A webcast of Hemdat Sawh's presentation can be viewed here: http://wsw.com/webcast/ microcapconf7/agc.v/.

To request free registration, please go to www.microcapconf.com, and click the "Registration" button

The John Tumazos Metals Conference will be held June 27-28th and will take place at the Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Hillcrest Road, Holmdel, New Jersey. President and CEO Mike Mutchler will be presenting on June 28th at 3:40pm in the Large Hall. A webcast of Mike Mutchler's presentation can be viewed here: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/ vir17.



For more information about John Tumazos and his Conference, please go to: http://www. veryindependentresearch.com/.

ABOUT AMARILLO

Amarillo is developing a highly economic, open pit gold resource at its Mara Rosa Project in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Goias State in Brazil. An Updated Pre-Feasibility Study (NI 43-101 for the Mara Rosa Project) was filed on SEDAR on May 4, 2017. The Mara Rosa Project was awarded its main (LP) permit which provides the social and environment permission to mine. Amarillo is now progressing work toward obtaining an installation permit (LI). The Posse Deposit at Mara Rosa contains 551,100 ounces of gold Measured from 8.568MT @ 2.00 g/t Au, plus 659,000 ounces of gold Indicated from 13.458MT @1.52 g/t Au and 287,700 ounces of gold Inferred from 7.119MT @ 1.26 g/t Au. (NI 43-101 technical report July 2016). In addition, Amarillo has an advanced exploration project with excellent grades at Lavras do Sul, Brazil. A Mineral Resource Estimate Study (NI 43-101 technical report) for Lavras do Sul was filed on SEDAR on October 4, 2010. The Lavras do Sul Project is an advanced exploration stage property (190 sq. km.) comprising of more than 19 prospects centered on historic gold workings. The initial resource estimate at the Butia prospect reported 215,000 ounces of gold Indicated from 6.4 MT at 1.05 g/t Au, and 308,000 ounces of gold Inferred from 12.9 MT at 0.74 g/t Au using a 0.3 g/t cut-off grade. Both projects have excellent nearby infrastructure

