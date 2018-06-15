Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2018) - Hydro66 Holdings Corp (CSE: SIX) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Caza Gold. Hydro66, through its wholly owned subsidiary, is the sole shareholder of Hydro66 UK Limited, an award-winning datacenter company with operations in Boden, Northern Sweden. Northern Sweden is an established hub for data center colocation and cryptocurrency mining.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Hydro66" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_87h4sneg/Hydro66-Holdings-Corp-CSESIX-New-Listing

The company has been operating since 2014 and offers colocation services to enterprise and cryptocurrency customers.

The company has a current installed operating capacity of 11 megawatts with an additional 8 megawatts of capacity under construction. The site has potential capacity and reserved power of 42 megawatts, providing for the opportunity for continued expansion in the future. Genesis Mining, Canaan and Hive are all close neighbours.

The site uses 100% hydro-power provided by local hydropower plants, which guarantees highly reliable carbon free power. Furthermore, the cold climate enables free air cooling all year around.

Anne Graf, CEO, stated: "Listing on the CSE represents an important achievement for the Company and will enhance shareholder value through increased stock liquidity and market exposure. Trading on the CSE expands our potential investor base and we are grateful for all of the assistance provided by the CSE. The listing will give us a strong platform to execute on our plans to build a best of breed world class company with our clients and community."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.hydro66.com, contact Paul Morrison, Chief Commercial Officer at +44 7789 915 147 or email paul.morrison@hydro66.com.

In Canada, please contact Jason Atkinson, Director of Corporate Development at 647-938-5266 or email Jason.atkinson@hydro66.com.

