

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA) said that the European Commission has cleared unconditionally Sky Plc Acquisition under the EU Merger Regulation following its Phase I review. As a result, Comcast has satisfied the pre-conditions in relation to its offer for Sky. Comcast expects to complete the Acquisition before the end of 2018.



On 25 April 2018, Comcast announced the terms of its pre-conditional superior cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Sky plc.



Comcast said today that it will publish its offer document in relation to the Acquisition in due course as required by the Takeover Code. The offer document will contain full details of the terms and conditions of the offer, including the procedures for its acceptance by Sky shareholders.



Brian Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation, said,'Comcast welcomes today's decision by the European Commission to clear the Acquisition. We are excited by the opportunities that a combination of Sky and Comcast will bring. As we have said from the outset, we will invest to grow and enhance Sky's business and be a strong steward of its valuable brand. Sky is a great British business - with us, that's the way it will always be.'



