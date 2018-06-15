As from June 20, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Pharmacolog Paid Subscription Shares ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: PHLOG BTA B 2 ------------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011310887 ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 156592 ------------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.