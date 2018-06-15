Researchers from Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) and Oxford PV have presented a new record perovskite tandem solar cell, with a 25.2% conversion efficiency, independently verified by Fraunhofer ISE. Bernd Stannowski, from HZB presented the results this week at the World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion (WCPEC-7) in Hawaii.The HZB and the University of Oxford have collaboratively announced a 1 cm2 perovskite-silicon two-terminal tandem solar cell with 25.2% conversion efficiency. The HZB team worked with the Photovoltaics and Optoelectronics Device Group at the University of Oxford, ...

