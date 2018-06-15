Program Launched at Becker's 16th Annual Future of Spine The Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, today announced the launch of EOSone, its new Private Practice Program, at Becker's 16th Annual Future of Spine The Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference, being held June 14-16 in Chicago.

The EOSone program is designed to address the unique needs of private practices and to ensure that safe imaging is available to all patients, not just those treated in a traditional hospital environment. The program includes support to assist sites with patient communication and education about low dose, 3D imaging, and patient specific surgical planning with respect to their conditions and treatment plans.

"In the U.S., the private practice sector accounts for 73 percent of all orthopedic practices*, representing a significant opportunity for the EOS technology," said Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging. "We launched the EOSone program as an option for private clinics to better inform patients interested in safe and personalized orthopedic care about our EOS platform, 3D models, and surgical planning solutions. We also include in this program customized financing options to facilitate access for private practices to our comprehensive platform."

Because private practices are often hindered by the initial/upfront investment associated with capital equipment, the EOSone program offers sites various options to match the sites' estimated volumes, with access to the full suite of EOS products, including 3D services, 3D surgical planning solutions, and system services, training, support, and updates for the duration of the program.

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging is currently present in 31 countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China and the European Union under CE labelling, through the over 250 installed EOS platforms representing around one million patient exams every year. Revenues were €37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over 2012-2017.

For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext PEA PME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

