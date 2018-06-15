Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Bermuda, 15 June 2018 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) announces that its 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held on 13 July 2018. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information can be found on our website and in the attachments below. The company's consolidated financial statements and auditor's report for 2017 are included in the Annual Report, which can be found on our website www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com).

For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 / Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com (mailto:p.simonsen@avancegas.com)

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGC), and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com/).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

AGM - Notice and proxy 2018 (http://hugin.info/161089/R/2199577/852919.pdf)

DNB letter 2018 (http://hugin.info/161089/R/2199577/852917.pdf)

Chairmans letter 2018 (http://hugin.info/161089/R/2199577/852918.pdf)



