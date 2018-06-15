

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market declined Friday on renewed trade concerns. U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods that contain 'industrially significant technologies.'



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.55 percent Friday and finished at 8,642.60. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.85 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.56 percent.



The positive performance of the defensive heavyweights helped the Swiss stock market to avoid a larger loss. Roche climbed 0.3 percent, Novartis gained 0.1 percent and Nestle finished up by 0.05 percent.



Novartis' Sandoz unit has announced the presentation of two long-term, Phase III studies: one each for biosimilar Zessly or infliximab and biosimilar Erelzi or etanercept.



Julius Baer dropped 2.1 percent, UBS fell 2 percent and Credit Suisse lost 1.8 percent. Swiss Life decreased 1.7 percent, Swiss Re surrendered 1.2 percent and Zurich Insurance lost 1.1 percent.



ABB weakened by 2 percent, while Lafargeholcim and Sika fell 1.9 percent each. SGS also finished lower by 1.4 percent.



