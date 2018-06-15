

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dealing a major blow to House Republican leaders that spent weeks crafting compromise immigration legislation, President Donald Trump declared Friday that he will not sign the bill.



The comments from Trump come after House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., staved off a revolt by some moderate Republicans by announcing the House will consider two separate immigration bills next week.



'I'm looking at both of them,' Trump said in an interview on 'Fox & Friends' on Friday. 'I certainly wouldn't sign the more moderate one.'



Tuesday night, Ryan's office announced plans to hold votes on a conservative proposal drafted by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Virg., and a compromise bill negotiated by centrist and conservative Republicans.



Trump's opposition to the compromise bill comes even though the legislation purportedly addresses the 'four pillars' the president has outlined.



'I need a bill that gives this country tremendous border security. I have to have that,' Trump said. 'We have to have the wall. We don't have the wall, there's no bill.'



However, a draft of the compromise bill released Thursday included $25 billion in funding for Trump's controversial border wall proposal.



The bill would also provide a pathway to citizenship for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children, end the diversity visa 'lottery' system, and limit family migration, seemingly meeting Trump's requests.



Lawmakers were taken by surprise by Trump's comments, as members of the administration had previously indicated support for the legislation.



Ryan reportedly told a closed door meeting of House Republicans that Trump was 'excited' by the process of drafting the compromise bill.



The prospects for the bill were already unclear, and Trump's remarks are likely to put passage of the legislation further in doubt.



If both bills fail, moderate Republicans may once again turn to a maneuver known as a discharge petition to go around the GOP leadership to force a vote on a bipartisan bill.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX